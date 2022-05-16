Watch the top moments from the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Rapper and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs made his hosting debut at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. R&B singer Mary J. Blige received the Billboard Icon Award, country singer Morgan Wallen gave his first awards show performance since he was caught on video using the N-word and rapper Travis Scott gave his first televised performance since the Astroworld concert that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured.May 16, 2022