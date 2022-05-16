IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Watch the top moments from the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

    03:09
  • UP NEXT

    Goodbye to the iPod, the device that changed how we enjoy music

    03:25

  • Peter Moore, pioneering designer of Nike's Air Jordan, dies at 78

    02:35

  • Mike Myers talks ‘The Pentaverate’ and his big break on ‘SNL’

    07:45

  • Ukraine crowned winner of 2022 Eurovision Song Contest

    01:12

  • Kathy Barnette surging in Pennsylvania Republican primary

    04:07

  • Judy Gold speaks out on increasing threats and censorship for comedians

    06:54

  • Sam Rockwell on challenging himself with role in 'American Buffalo'

    07:24

  • Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias reflects on career, looks forward to historic Dodgers Stadium shows

    02:36

  • Amber Heard details alleged sexual assault from ex-husband Johnny Depp

    04:13

  • Heard explains thought process for staying in Depp relationship: ‘It couldn’t get worse than this, right?’

    03:36

  • Heard recounts violent 2015 altercation with Depp: ‘I don’t know how I survived’

    11:18

  • Amber Heard takes the stand recounting alleged abuse by ex Johnny Depp

    04:26

  • Amber Heard recounts alleged abuse during Johnny Depp defamation trial

    05:16

  • How nonprofit Gold House empowers AAPI community

    03:46

  • Dave Chappelle attacked on stage at Hollywood Bowl

    00:32

  • Bill Gates opens up about divorce and infidelity accusations 

    04:50

  • Amber Heard's personal nurse testifies in defamation trial

    03:23

  • Met Gala 2022: Celebrities return to red carpet for 'An Anthology of American Fashion'

    01:46

  • Amber Heard fires PR team days before taking the stand

    03:14

NBC News

Watch the top moments from the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

03:09

Rapper and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs made his hosting debut at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. R&B singer Mary J. Blige received the Billboard Icon Award, country singer Morgan Wallen gave his first awards show performance since he was caught on video using the N-word and rapper Travis Scott gave his first televised performance since the Astroworld concert that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured.May 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Watch the top moments from the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

    03:09
  • UP NEXT

    Goodbye to the iPod, the device that changed how we enjoy music

    03:25

  • Peter Moore, pioneering designer of Nike's Air Jordan, dies at 78

    02:35

  • Mike Myers talks ‘The Pentaverate’ and his big break on ‘SNL’

    07:45

  • Ukraine crowned winner of 2022 Eurovision Song Contest

    01:12

  • Kathy Barnette surging in Pennsylvania Republican primary

    04:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All