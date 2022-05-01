IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Watch: Top moments from 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner in 4 minutes

04:27

The 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton was one for the books as President Joe Biden and comedian Trevor Noah, who was the featured entertainer this year, both poked fun at the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump, the pandemic and the press.May 1, 2022

