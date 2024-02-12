IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    27-year-old doctor cares for 850 patients in Gaza’s last standing hospital

NBC News

27-year-old doctor cares for 850 patients in Gaza’s last standing hospital

Dr. Mohammed Harara is one of five doctors remaining at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis. The collapsing medical facility, surrounded by the Israeli military, is home to 850 patients and thousands of displaced civilians. When Harara is not treating patients, he lives in a small tent on the hospital's grounds.Feb. 12, 2024

Best of NBC News

