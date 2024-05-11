IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
3 arrested in California over shooting that killed 4
May 11, 202401:39
3 arrested in California over shooting that killed 4

01:39

Three men were arrested in California on connection with a shooting by masked men at a party in March. They face multiple gang-related charges and included one juvenile.May 11, 2024

