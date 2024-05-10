IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Virginia school board restores Confederate leaders to names of two schools

3 children killed in apparent murder-suicide in Georgia
May 10, 202401:28
  • Now Playing

    3 children killed in apparent murder-suicide in Georgia

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Stormy Daniels faces blistering cross examination by Trump lawyer

    03:59

  • Top border officials under investigation over ties to tequila maker

    01:59

  • California man accused of paying stranger to take care of child outside of bar

    02:19

  • 'It made me sick': Houston mayor comments on police chief's resignation

    02:30

  • Georgia appeals court says Trump can appeal decision that kept Willis on election interference case

    00:50

  • Stormy Daniels testifies about alleged sexual encounter with Trump

    03:15

  • Missing Florida woman's husband arrested at Miami airport

    01:37

  • Baby found safe, suspect in custody in New Mexico abduction

    02:09

  • Trump fined again and warned of jail time for gag order violations

    02:25

  • Gunman subdued while trying to shoot pastor at Pittsburgh-area church

    01:31

  • New details in missing surfers investigation

    01:25

  • Gold Star families fall victim to Army-appointed ‘con man’

    02:47

  • Florida teens seen dumping trash into ocean turn themselves in

    01:42

  • FBI says three bodies were found in Mexico after disappearance of American and two Australians

    01:30

  • Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas indicted in bribery scheme

    00:35

  • Families of victims speak out after nurse pleads guilty to killing patients

    01:34

  • California superintendent fired after allegedly bullying students

    02:32

  • 'Outbreak' of opioid overdoses kills 8 people in Austin, Texas

    01:33

  • Police fire tear gas on University of Southern Florida protesters

    00:52

NBC News Channel

3 children killed in apparent murder-suicide in Georgia

01:28

Authorities in Gwinnett County, Georgia, are investigating after three children were found dead in a park, along with a 56-year-old man in an apparent murder-suicide. WXIA reports.May 10, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    3 children killed in apparent murder-suicide in Georgia

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Stormy Daniels faces blistering cross examination by Trump lawyer

    03:59

  • Top border officials under investigation over ties to tequila maker

    01:59

  • California man accused of paying stranger to take care of child outside of bar

    02:19

  • 'It made me sick': Houston mayor comments on police chief's resignation

    02:30

  • Georgia appeals court says Trump can appeal decision that kept Willis on election interference case

    00:50
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All