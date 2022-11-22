IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Three former Georgia deputies arrested in connection to beating of Black inmate

    01:46
  • UP NEXT

    News helicopter crash leaves two dead in North Carolina

    01:34

  • Driver accused of plowing into Massachusetts Apple store charged with reckless homicide

    01:55

  • Two dead in helicopter crash alongside North Carolina interstate

    02:18

  • TikTok's #dementia is racking up billions of views, highlighting care for aging loved ones

    02:55

  • Fauci delivers last WH Covid press briefing pushing vaccine

    01:31

  • Mother of missing Georgia toddler arrested, accused of murder

    01:49

  • World Cup: USA ties with Wales, Saudi Arabia beats heavily favored Argentina

    02:54

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify in Georgia’s 2020 election interference probe

    03:14

  • Queer Big Apple Corps to spread message of community during Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

    03:43

  • What to expect if you're traveling for Thanksgiving

    02:35

  • Colorado Springs suspected gunman arrested on first-degree murder, hate crimes charges

    04:52

  • Hundreds hold vigil for Club Q shooting victims

    01:23

  • Biden, first lady, serve Thanksgiving dinner to troops

    00:54

  • Memorial grows for victims killed in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting

    00:31

  • SUV rams into Apple store near Boston, killing one

    02:43

  • Army sergeant surprises daughter at Veteran's Day concert

    01:40

  • Police rule out suspects in killings of four Idaho college students

    02:39

  • Potential GOP presidential candidates blast Trump's 2024 campaign

    03:20

  • Video captures man throwing brick at NYC gay bar

    01:21

NBC News Channel

Three former Georgia deputies arrested in connection to beating of Black inmate

01:46

Officials announced that three former Georgia sheriff's deputies were arrested in connection to the September 2022 beating of Black inmate, Jarrett Hobbs. Mason Garrick, 23, Braxton Massey, 21, and Ryan Biegel, 24, were previously fired, and have now been taken into custody, charged with battery, and violating the oath of office.Nov. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Three former Georgia deputies arrested in connection to beating of Black inmate

    01:46
  • UP NEXT

    News helicopter crash leaves two dead in North Carolina

    01:34

  • Driver accused of plowing into Massachusetts Apple store charged with reckless homicide

    01:55

  • Two dead in helicopter crash alongside North Carolina interstate

    02:18

  • TikTok's #dementia is racking up billions of views, highlighting care for aging loved ones

    02:55

  • Fauci delivers last WH Covid press briefing pushing vaccine

    01:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All