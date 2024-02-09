IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    3-year-old killed and mother wounded in Maryland shooting

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    Videos show Florida teen in moments surrounding mother's fatal stabbing

    01:24

  • Florida inmate petitions for house arrest after being impregnated in jail

    01:33

  • Georgia family grieves after baby's decapitation death ruled a homicide

    02:15

  • Jury finds Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Michigan school shooter, guilty of involuntary manslaughter

    02:07

  • 'The cries have been heard': Father of school shooting victim praises Crumbley conviction

    03:17

  • Conviction of Michigan school shooter's mother is first verdict of its kind

    04:40

  • Special report: Mother of Oxford school shooter found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

    08:58

  • New York governor slams 'abhorrent' Times Square attack

    10:29

  • 2 women file lawsuit accusing former Olympic figure skater of sexual abuse

    02:38

  • FBI team works to protect people from common online scams

    02:38

  • Man dies after shot in vehicle during carjacking spree in Washington, D.C.

    01:55

  • Closing arguments in Jennifer Crumbley involuntary manslaughter trial

    01:44

  • Twin toddlers found dead in car parked on Florida interstate

    00:56

  • Pennsylvania man was ‘of clear mind’ when he decapitated father

    04:00

  • NYPD Chief of Patrol reacts to assault video: 'Disgusted, angry...How did we get here?'

    12:53

  • DNA evidence helps Colorado detectives solve 1975 cold case

    03:37

  • Michigan school shooter's mother testifies in manslaughter trial

    02:56

  • Ohio man fatally shot by deputy while holding sandwiches and keys

    02:37

  • Bryan Kohberger's attorneys file motion for change of venue

    02:32

NBC News Channel

3-year-old killed and mother wounded in Maryland shooting

01:40

Maryland police are searching for suspects after a 3-year-old was killed in a shooting that also wounded the boy's mother. WRC's Jackie Bensen reports.Feb. 9, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    3-year-old killed and mother wounded in Maryland shooting

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    Videos show Florida teen in moments surrounding mother's fatal stabbing

    01:24

  • Florida inmate petitions for house arrest after being impregnated in jail

    01:33

  • Georgia family grieves after baby's decapitation death ruled a homicide

    02:15

  • Jury finds Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Michigan school shooter, guilty of involuntary manslaughter

    02:07

  • 'The cries have been heard': Father of school shooting victim praises Crumbley conviction

    03:17
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All