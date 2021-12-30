IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Colorado resident describes neighborhood ‘engulfed’ in smoke

    01:46

  • Emergency crews respond to explosion at Baltimore coal facility

    00:50
  • Now Playing

    3-year-old who accidentally shot herself on Christmas Day has died

    01:09
  • UP NEXT

    Victims in El Cajon plane crash identified

    02:24

  • Tiger fatally shot by deputy after biting worker’s arm at Florida zoo: police

    00:47

  • 'Armed and dangerous': Texas police searching for 14-year-old suspect in triple homicide

    01:54

  • Got gifts to return? Some retailers may offer refunds and let you keep the item to cut costs

    01:51

  • Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in sex trafficking trial

    01:42

  • U.S. hits new high for daily Covid cases as omicron spreads

    03:35

  • Alarming rise in child Covid hospitalizations

    01:46

  • Growing misery at airports with flights canceled, delayed

    02:00

  • Remembering NFL legend John Madden

    02:10

  • What are next steps for Ghislaine Maxwell after guilty verdict?

    02:27

  • Hit-and-run suspect struggles with officer during court appearance

    01:55

  • Time capsule found under Robert E. Lee statue contained books, money and ammunition

    02:42

  • Two critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs born at Dallas Zoo

    00:44

  • Man convicted of killing four in North Dakota sentenced to life in prison

    02:28

  • States see troubling rise in pediatric Covid hospitalizations

    03:21

  • At least five killed in Colorado shootings

    03:27

  • Sister of missing Lake Tahoe skier: ‘Still hopeful’ brother will be rescued

    00:28

NBC News Channel

3-year-old who accidentally shot herself on Christmas Day has died

01:09

Officials say the 3-year-old girl who accidentally shot herself in the head on Christmas Day in North Carolina has died.Dec. 30, 2021

  • Colorado resident describes neighborhood ‘engulfed’ in smoke

    01:46

  • Emergency crews respond to explosion at Baltimore coal facility

    00:50
  • Now Playing

    3-year-old who accidentally shot herself on Christmas Day has died

    01:09
  • UP NEXT

    Victims in El Cajon plane crash identified

    02:24

  • Tiger fatally shot by deputy after biting worker’s arm at Florida zoo: police

    00:47

  • 'Armed and dangerous': Texas police searching for 14-year-old suspect in triple homicide

    01:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All