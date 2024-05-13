IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
300,000 flee Rafah as Israeli forces encircle city
May 13, 202401:57
  • Now Playing

    300,000 flee Rafah as Israeli forces encircle city

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    Duke students walk out of graduation as protests continue nationwide

    01:38

  • Duke students walk out of Seinfeld commencement speech

    01:30

  • Blinken says there’d be ‘thousands of armed Hamas left’ even if Israel takes ‘heavy action in Rafah’

    01:58

  • Graham says it’s ‘impossible to mitigate’ civilian deaths considering Hamas strategy: Full interview

    11:34

  • Sec. Blinken says Israel has the 'will' and 'means to try to police itself': Full interview

    10:30

  • College graduations disrupted by anti-war protests

    00:32

  • Where will Biden draw the line on Israel’s attack in Gaza?

    02:16

  • Israel orders more evacuations in Rafah ahead of likely attack

    02:00

  • Protests and arrests continue on college campuses as graduation season begins

    02:06

  • Israeli offensive in Rafah appears imminent as residents say there is nowhere safe to go

    02:11

  • Over 100 artists call for release of Iranian rapper sentenced to death

    02:13

  • Dozens of American aid workers trapped in Gaza

    03:20

  • Baby left behind in Gaza now thriving under care of doctor-turned-mother

    02:14

  • As Israeli forces advance on Rafah, State Department report is critical of Israel

    01:59

  • Police break up new campus protests, and graduation ceremonies are held

    01:50

  • Widow mourns for the father who will never see his child in Rafah

    00:44

  • Israel's Eurovision Song Contest competitor says she is 'overwhelmed' at making grand final

    01:25

  • Netanyahu hopes he and Joe Biden can overcome their disagreements

    01:18

  • Counter protest clashes at UCLA went unchecked by police for several hours

    05:16

Early TODAY

300,000 flee Rafah as Israeli forces encircle city

01:57

Amid warnings by the U.S. and others of a humanitarian catastrophe, Israeli forces have encircled Rafah in southern Gaza ahead of a ground operation. NBC News' Claudio Lavanga has the latest on Early Today. May 13, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    300,000 flee Rafah as Israeli forces encircle city

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    Duke students walk out of graduation as protests continue nationwide

    01:38

  • Duke students walk out of Seinfeld commencement speech

    01:30

  • Blinken says there’d be ‘thousands of armed Hamas left’ even if Israel takes ‘heavy action in Rafah’

    01:58

  • Graham says it’s ‘impossible to mitigate’ civilian deaths considering Hamas strategy: Full interview

    11:34

  • Sec. Blinken says Israel has the 'will' and 'means to try to police itself': Full interview

    10:30
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All