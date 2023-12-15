IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

4-month-old baby found safe in tree after Tennessee tornado

01:42

Sydney Moore's 4-month-old son and his crib were thrown into a nearby tree when a tornado destroyed their Clarksville home. WSMV's Lydia Fielder reports.Dec. 15, 2023

