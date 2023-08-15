4 surfers rescued after missing for days in bad weather off Aceh

- Now Playing
4 surfers rescued after missing for days in bad weather off Aceh01:15
- UP NEXT
Explosions and fire at a gas station in Dagestan leaves dozens dead00:45
Ukrainian singers, killed in Zaporizhzhia rocket attack, buried side by side01:07
Russian shelling kills seven people and wounds at least 22 in Kherson01:19
State Department issues warning about dangerous counterfeit medication in Mexico02:31
U.S. sounds alarm over safety of Nigerien president amid coup01:55
Five American prisoners in Iran moved to house arrest ahead of planned prisoner swap03:26
Ukraine fires all regional military recruitment chiefs in corruption clampdown01:04
Partner of Chinese-Australian journalist Cheng Lei talks of the strain caused by her detention in China01:39
Watch: Russia launches lunar probe in search for water on the moon00:42
Ecuadorian presidential candidate known for his anti-corruption message assassinated02:17
China allegedly targeting exiled Uyghurs, report reveals02:19
Ecuador presidential candidate assassinated two weeks before election01:15
Five Americans detained for years in Iran finally out of prison01:42
Inside Britain’s only all-wheelchair dance troupe03:50
Presidential candidate in Ecuador fatally shot at campaign event01:03
Woman accused in murder plot against husband out on bond in Bahamas01:45
Huge blast destroys factory near Moscow01:03
Charity says mother and daughter kidnapped in Haiti have been released01:47
At least 9 killed in a fire at a French vacation home for people with disabilities00:32
- Now Playing
4 surfers rescued after missing for days in bad weather off Aceh01:15
- UP NEXT
Explosions and fire at a gas station in Dagestan leaves dozens dead00:45
Ukrainian singers, killed in Zaporizhzhia rocket attack, buried side by side01:07
Russian shelling kills seven people and wounds at least 22 in Kherson01:19
State Department issues warning about dangerous counterfeit medication in Mexico02:31
U.S. sounds alarm over safety of Nigerien president amid coup01:55
Play All