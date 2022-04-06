4-year-old girl fatally shot by younger brother at Pennsylvania gas station

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
4-year-old girl fatally shot by younger brother at Pennsylvania gas station01:38
4-year-old girl fatally shot by younger brother at Pennsylvania gas station01:38
Authorities say a 2-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his 4-year-old sister in a car parked at a gas pump in Chester, Pennsylvania. WCAU’s Cydney Long reports.April 6, 2022
