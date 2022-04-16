IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Body camera video shows Georgia police shooting that paralyzed Black man

    01:46

  • Researchers explore solutions for Covid long haulers

    06:10
  • Now Playing

    43-vehicle pileup closes Florida freeway

    00:39
  • UP NEXT

    Trump endorses J.D. Vance against GOP advice

    02:37

  • Protests continue in Michigan after deadly police shooting 

    03:09

  • New Yorkers on edge over subway danger following Brooklyn shooting

    03:22

  • Colorado wildfire forces evacuations

    00:47

  • Florida man convicted of killing wife, three kids

    02:05

  • Violent carjacking in Chicago leaves 61-year-old man in a coma

    01:19

  • Surveillance video appears to show driver run over woman after minor traffic accident

    01:26

  • Tax expert answers questions as filing deadline approaches

    05:49

  • Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion

    04:19

  • Los Angeles sees prevalence of 'follow-home robberies'

    02:42

  • USC sues Youtubers after disrupting Holocaust lecture with prank

    02:56

  • Historic WWII ship is sinking from suspected leak in Buffalo, NY

    00:20

  • Calls for justice after police killing of Patrick Lyoya in Michigan

    02:10

  • New York City subway mass shooting suspect appears in court

    01:41

  • Cryptocurrency brings modern twist to online romance scams

    02:20

  • Florida trooper uses cruiser to stop driver from crashing into thousands of 10k runners

    01:20

  • Kentucky legislature overrides Gov. Beshear’s veto of transgender sports ban

    03:09

NBC News Channel

43-vehicle pileup closes Florida freeway

00:39

State Road 408 in Orlando, Florida, was blocked after 43 vehicles crashed that authorities believe was caused by weather.April 16, 2022

  • Body camera video shows Georgia police shooting that paralyzed Black man

    01:46

  • Researchers explore solutions for Covid long haulers

    06:10
  • Now Playing

    43-vehicle pileup closes Florida freeway

    00:39
  • UP NEXT

    Trump endorses J.D. Vance against GOP advice

    02:37

  • Protests continue in Michigan after deadly police shooting 

    03:09

  • New Yorkers on edge over subway danger following Brooklyn shooting

    03:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All