IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court says North Carolina Republicans can defend photo ID law in court

  • Now Playing

    6 dead in West Virginia helicopter crash

    00:52
  • UP NEXT

    Did Trump’s alleged pressure on the Justice Department violate criminal law?

    05:25

  • Biden calls on Congress to pass three-month gas tax holiday

    04:03

  • Fifth Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump’s alleged pressuring of Justice Dept. officials

    04:35

  • Kamala Harris shoots 1 for 6 at field day event

    00:40

  • Gunman kills 1, injures 1 in shooting on San Francisco train

    01:50

  • Georgia man’s conviction in son’s hot car death in 2014 overturned

    01:01

  • Swimmer injured in California shark attack

    00:47

  • A look at the evolution of HIV medicine

    07:01

  • Petito and Laundrie families face off in civil court

    03:57

  • Louisiana governor signs bill limiting solitary confinement in juvenile facilities

    03:15

  • Dangerous heat wave sets in across the U.S.

    01:43

  • Washington Commanders under investigation for ‘toxic’ workplace environment

    01:46

  • FDA expected to ban Juul products

    01:43

  • Rape victim uses Grubhub to send plea message for rescue

    01:43

  • LGBTQ community asks for answers in the death of Julio Ramirez

    04:40

  • Louisiana gov. signs bill to criminalize abortion providers

    01:48

  • NFL Commissioner Goodell testifies on allegations of workplace misconduct in Washington Commanders organization

    04:07

  • Chicago police update foot chase policy in wake of shootings

    01:30

  • WATCH: Videos show illegal house party where attendees broke into Florida home

    00:39

NBC News Channel

6 dead in West Virginia helicopter crash

00:52

The Vietnam-era "Huey" helicopter was on a tourism flight when it crashed in Logan County. WSAZ's Matt Lackritz reports.June 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    6 dead in West Virginia helicopter crash

    00:52
  • UP NEXT

    Did Trump’s alleged pressure on the Justice Department violate criminal law?

    05:25

  • Biden calls on Congress to pass three-month gas tax holiday

    04:03

  • Fifth Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump’s alleged pressuring of Justice Dept. officials

    04:35

  • Kamala Harris shoots 1 for 6 at field day event

    00:40

  • Gunman kills 1, injures 1 in shooting on San Francisco train

    01:50

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All