IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    6 killed in retirement home fire in Milan, Italy

    00:52
  • UP NEXT

    Bull-running San Fermin festival gets underway in Pamplona

    00:52

  • Former Georgian president bares his chest during court appearance

    00:57

  • King Charles visits Scotland to celebrate Holyrood week

    01:12

  • Fewer arrests made in protests over fatal police shooting in France

    04:01

  • Kevin Spacey arrives at London court for trial on sexual offenses

    00:30

  • Over 900 arrested in France as protests continue

    02:05

  • Mass protests erupt across France after deadly police shooting

    02:30

  • Violence spreads across France after the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old in a Paris suburb

    01:01

  • Video shows the moment a French police officer opens fire on a car as it drives away

    00:42

  • ‘They will squash you like a bug’: Lukashenko claims credit for stopping Russian rebels

    01:30

  • Man caught on camera scribbling on a Colosseum wall

    00:48

  • Newly-discovered fresco in Pompeii looks remarkably like a pizza

    00:56

  • Wagner boss says Russian military chiefs lie to Putin and public

    01:24

  • Brothers reunited after deadly migrant boat shipwreck in Greece

    01:07

  • Man detained at German castle after tourists pushed off cliff

    01:28

  • Zelenskyy accepts U.S. support for Ukraine may change with leadership

    01:08

  • Exclusive: Zelenskyy warns U.S. will face war if Ukraine support wanes

    01:02

  • Italy bids farewell to Silvio Berlusconi with state funeral

    01:20

  • Dozens drown in Greece’s deadliest migrant shipwreck this year

    01:01

NBC News

6 killed in retirement home fire in Milan, Italy

00:52

At least six people were killed and dozens more injured, some critically, after fire broke out in a retirement home in Milam, Italian authorities said.July 7, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    6 killed in retirement home fire in Milan, Italy

    00:52
  • UP NEXT

    Bull-running San Fermin festival gets underway in Pamplona

    00:52

  • Former Georgian president bares his chest during court appearance

    00:57

  • King Charles visits Scotland to celebrate Holyrood week

    01:12

  • Fewer arrests made in protests over fatal police shooting in France

    04:01

  • Kevin Spacey arrives at London court for trial on sexual offenses

    00:30
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All