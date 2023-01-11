IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News

6 stabbed in Paris train station, attacker shot by police

00:40

A knife attacker wounded six people in an unprovoked attack in the Gare du Nord train station in central Paris on Wednesday morning before being shot by police, the French interior minister said.Jan. 11, 2023

