7-month-old girl killed, great-grandmother injured in Georgia dog mauling
Authorities say charges against a dog owner are possible after a 7-month-old girl was mauled to death and her great-grandmother was seriously injured in an attack at a Georgia home. WAGT's Craig Allison reports.March 25, 2022
