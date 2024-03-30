IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
7 people hurt on United flight after turbulence, high winds
March 30, 202400:41
NBC News

7 people hurt on United flight after turbulence, high winds

00:41

Seven people were taken to local hospitals after a United Airlines flight from Tel Aviv diverted to New York Stewart International Airport after experiencing high winds and turbulence.March 30, 2024

