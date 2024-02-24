IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
8 people killed, one injured, in head-on collision in California
Feb. 24, 202401:02
    8 people killed, one injured, in head-on collision in California

8 people killed, one injured, in head-on collision in California

01:02

An elderly male driving a pickup truck crossed the center line and crashed into a van carrying farmworkers. Eight people were killed, including both drivers, and one other person was injured.Feb. 24, 2024

