IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Witnesses help first responders save Florida driver stuck in submerged car

    01:29

  • Trump hits midterm campaign trail as candidates jockey for his support

    04:03

  • U.S. Marshals say cyclist murder suspect used aliases to flee to Costa Rica

    03:33

  • IRS audits of James Comey and Andrew McCabe under investigation

    03:12
  • Now Playing

    8-year old Illinois boy may not walk again after July Fourth shooting

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    NYC Mayor Eric Adams defends record on crime while criticizing progressive prosecutors

    03:35

  • Summer Covid-19 surge may be on the horizon, officials say

    01:44

  • Mississippi’s only abortion clinic closes

    01:59

  • Father of Highland Park gunman defends decision to help son get legal clearance to buy firearms

    02:17

  • Family of Emmett Till: ‘The warrant must be issued’

    02:40

  • Derek Chauvin sentenced to 20 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights

    03:10

  • What the future of abortion rights in Wyoming could look like

    06:12

  • Mississippi's near-total ban on abortion takes effect

    02:27

  • Simone Biles becomes youngest Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient

    01:26

  • Detroit police officer killed after confronting man with assault rifle

    01:36

  • How Highland Park shooting suspect’s confession could impact investigation

    03:01

  • Abortion trigger ban goes into effect in Mississippi, forcing state’s only clinic to close

    02:34

  • Brittney Griner trial resumes in Moscow amid calls for Biden to secure release

    06:22

  • Highland Park mass shooting suspect admits to July Fourth parade shooting

    05:06

  • How a Minnesota summer camp provides safe haven for LGBTQ+ teens

    03:14

NBC News

8-year old Illinois boy may not walk again after July Fourth shooting

01:30

Cooper Roberts is in critical condition after being shot in the chest during the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. His mother was also injured.July 8, 2022

  • Witnesses help first responders save Florida driver stuck in submerged car

    01:29

  • Trump hits midterm campaign trail as candidates jockey for his support

    04:03

  • U.S. Marshals say cyclist murder suspect used aliases to flee to Costa Rica

    03:33

  • IRS audits of James Comey and Andrew McCabe under investigation

    03:12
  • Now Playing

    8-year old Illinois boy may not walk again after July Fourth shooting

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    NYC Mayor Eric Adams defends record on crime while criticizing progressive prosecutors

    03:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All