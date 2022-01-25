IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Man arrested in connection to shooting death of Tennessee deputy

    02:00
  • Now Playing

    8-year-old killed by gunfire in Chicago neighborhood

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    Suspect arrested after six Husky puppies stolen from pet grooming salon

    01:54

  • Six people found dead of gunshot wounds in Milwaukee home

    01:18

  • Connecticut man arrested after racist smoothie shop tirade, tossing drink at employee

    02:06

  • Texas police arrest suspect in fatal Chuck E. Cheese shooting

    01:18

  • 21 police officers charged with murder or manslaughter in 2021

    03:06

  • Feds accuse Michael Avenatti of cheating Stormy Daniels out of $300,000 in book proceeds

    02:11

  • Married couple found brutally murdered near Texas-Mexico border

    03:13

  • D.A. says no charges filed in the death of Cedric Lofton

    05:20

  • Georgia pastor, wife arrested on false imprisonment charges, deny wrongdoing

    01:42

  • Connecticut family questions police handling of investigation into young woman's death

    02:01

  • Massachusetts Dunkin' customer flings hot coffee in man's face during mask dispute

    01:22

  • Study tracks on-duty police charged, convicted of murder or manslaughter

    10:49

  • New York AG seeking access to Trump's filing cabinets, Post-It notes

    02:05

  • Former nursing home chain owner faces 22 federal tax and labor charges

    02:33

  • Convicted killer confesses to cold case murders in Maryland, Virginia

    01:50

  • Jury selection to begin in trial of three former officers charged in George Floyd’s death

    02:55

  • Airman sentenced to life for murder of Mennonite woman

    01:33

  • U.S. seeing crime increase against working women

    03:30

NBC News Channel

8-year-old killed by gunfire in Chicago neighborhood

01:50

8-year-old Melissa Ortega was walking with her mother in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood when she was shot. Police say they have “very strong leads” in the case. WMAQ’s Christian Farr reports.Jan. 25, 2022

  • Man arrested in connection to shooting death of Tennessee deputy

    02:00
  • Now Playing

    8-year-old killed by gunfire in Chicago neighborhood

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    Suspect arrested after six Husky puppies stolen from pet grooming salon

    01:54

  • Six people found dead of gunshot wounds in Milwaukee home

    01:18

  • Connecticut man arrested after racist smoothie shop tirade, tossing drink at employee

    02:06

  • Texas police arrest suspect in fatal Chuck E. Cheese shooting

    01:18

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All