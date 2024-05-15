IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico shot and injured, local news agency reports

'There is no catastrophe worse than this one': 80-year-old Nakba survivor in Rafah
May 15, 202401:46
  • Now Playing

    'There is no catastrophe worse than this one': 80-year-old Nakba survivor in Rafah

    01:46
  • UP NEXT

    Doctor who saved Sen. Duckworth’s life in Iraq now stranded in Gaza

    01:14

  • WH’s Jake Sullivan to travel to Israel to ‘dissuade’ government from expanding operations in Rafah

    04:16

  • American aid workers trapped in Gaza after border closure

    02:23

  • Worldwide demonstrations commemorate 76th anniversary of the Nakba

    01:25

  • Israel fighting Hamas again in northern Gaza as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

    01:59

  • College commencements face pro-Palestinian disruptions

    01:59

  • Biden administration remains critical of Israel’s looming Rafah offensive

    03:47

  • Palestinians flee Jabaliya in northern Gaza as Israel renews attack on the area

    01:21

  • US suggests Israel has no exit strategy from Gaza as fighting continues

    02:17

  • Duke students walk out of Jerry Seinfeld's commencement speech

    02:20

  • 300,000 flee Rafah as Israeli forces encircle city

    01:57

  • Duke students walk out of graduation as protests continue nationwide

    01:38

  • Duke students walk out of Seinfeld commencement speech

    01:30

  • Blinken says there’d be ‘thousands of armed Hamas left’ even if Israel takes ‘heavy action in Rafah’

    01:58

  • Graham says it’s ‘impossible to mitigate’ civilian deaths considering Hamas strategy: Full interview

    11:34

  • Sec. Blinken says Israel has the 'will' and 'means to try to police itself': Full interview

    10:30

  • College graduations disrupted by anti-war protests

    00:32

  • Where will Biden draw the line on Israel’s attack in Gaza?

    02:16

  • Israel orders more evacuations in Rafah ahead of likely attack

    02:00

NBC News

'There is no catastrophe worse than this one': 80-year-old Nakba survivor in Rafah

01:46

Palestinians in Gaza marked the Nakba, or "catastrophe," commemorating the time hundreds of thousands fled or were driven out during the war sparked by Israel's declaration of independence in 1948.May 15, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    'There is no catastrophe worse than this one': 80-year-old Nakba survivor in Rafah

    01:46
  • UP NEXT

    Doctor who saved Sen. Duckworth’s life in Iraq now stranded in Gaza

    01:14

  • WH’s Jake Sullivan to travel to Israel to ‘dissuade’ government from expanding operations in Rafah

    04:16

  • American aid workers trapped in Gaza after border closure

    02:23

  • Worldwide demonstrations commemorate 76th anniversary of the Nakba

    01:25

  • Israel fighting Hamas again in northern Gaza as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

    01:59
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All