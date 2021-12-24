80 years after Pearl Harbor, survivors reflect on the day that changed history (Part 2)
06:29
Share this -
copied
As the U.S. commemorated the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor this month, NBC News' Kerry Sanders spoke with Jack Holder, David Russell, Frank Emond, Freeman Johnson and Ralph Matsumoto about the day that changed history and their lives.Dec. 24, 2021
80 years after Pearl Harbor, survivors reflect on the day that changed history (Part 1)
06:28
Now Playing
80 years after Pearl Harbor, survivors reflect on the day that changed history (Part 2)
06:29
UP NEXT
Musicians spreading holiday cheer in hospitals across U.S. (Part 1)
01:43
Musicians spreading holiday cheer in hospitals across U.S. (Part 2)
02:17
Blood test detects over 50 types of cancer (Part 1)
02:31
Blood test detects over 50 types of cancer (Part 2)