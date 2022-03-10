83-year-old convicted killer arrested in connection with mutilated body found in garbage bags

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

An 83-year-old convicted killer is facing new charges in the death of a 68-year-old Brooklyn woman. Harvey Marcelin was arrested after officers found a woman’s mutilated body stuffed inside garbage bags. Surveillance video led officers to Marcelin’s home. WNBC’s Joel Lopez reports.March 10, 2022

