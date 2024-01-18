IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    9-year-old boy killed by school bus in Florida

9-year-old boy killed by school bus in Florida

The family of nine-year-old Elyas Marshall Rodriguez is speaking out after the boy was killed. Authorities say he crawled under the bus that had just dropped him off at his stop. WESH’s Marlei Martinez reports.Jan. 18, 2024

