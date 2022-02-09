9-year-old beats 4-year-old brother to death with broomstick
A 9-year-old has been charged with assault after beating her 4-year-old brother with a broomstick. The boy was found unresponsive at the Alabama home and pronounced dead at the scene. Their caregiver is facing aggravated child abuse charges.Feb. 9, 2022
