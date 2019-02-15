A former jihadist is trying to deradicalize Charlottesville rally lead organizer 06:07 copied!

Homegrown extremism is on the rise in the United States, with far-right-wing extremists committing the vast majority of extremist-related murders since 9/11. In 2017, however, the Trump administration redirected funds away from key groups that were trying to help members of far-right extremist movements leave their groups. Now a former jihadist from Pennsylvania is trying to fill the gap, and he’s starting with the lead organizer of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Jason Kessler. NBC’s Alexa Liautaud sits down with them both.

