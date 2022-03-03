IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    A gap that takes a lifetime to bridge: An Asian American's effort to relearn her language

A gap that takes a lifetime to bridge: An Asian American's effort to relearn her language

Jenny Liao is attempting to relearn Cantonese, her first language, in order to reconnect with her parents and culture. Spurred by the anti-Asian hate crimes, which have surged nearly 350% in 2021, many Asian Americans are reclaiming their Asian names, languages and identities.March 3, 2022

