A look at the Obama White House through photographer Pete Souza's eyes

Pete Souza spent 8 years as the chief White House photographer, getting an inside look at professional and personal milestones of the Obama presidency. His work is the subject of a new documentary, “The Way I See It,” premiering on MSNBC Friday, October 16 at 10pm ET. Souza spoke with Savannah Sellers to talk about watching history unfold at the White House, seeing Malia and Sasha grow up before his eyes, and what Joe Biden did for his mother.