IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and truth in the age of social media

    27:03
  • UP NEXT

    Does the 2nd Amendment actually give you the right to own a gun?

    08:51

  • An African student needed to flee Ukraine. Help came from Atlanta.

    08:34

  • 'College, it wasn't my dream': Why young American men are opting out of college

    03:49

  • Feeling Stuck: Why college educated women are underemployed

    03:38

  • How a small Chicago community said ‘No’ to more industry in its neighborhood

    09:13

  • A gap that takes a lifetime to bridge: An Asian American's effort to relearn her language

    04:18

  • Hidden histories: A new generation hopes to restore a historic Black town

    07:51

  • Pro volleyball? This new women’s league wants to make it big

    03:30

  • Los Deliveristas Unidos: Delivery workers fight for justice

    04:46

  • How the Capitol riot upended the life of a man who wasn’t even there

    02:47

  • Inside the modern marvel that could reshape our understanding of the universe

    04:00

  • How one billion oysters could protect NYC from the next superstorm

    03:45

  • Not your grandparents’ sport: Mom-daughter duo ride Pickleball wave to the pro circuit

    02:45

  • It's the end of an era for Jai Alai in the U.S.

    03:59

  • 'You never plan to go deaf': R&B icon Tank on his hearing loss journey

    04:20

  • A teen mom, a radio preacher, and the 40-year search for a 'stolen' baby

    13:11

  • What's the real story of the Alamo? A $250 million renovation spurs debate

    05:06

  • Finding identity: Growing up a transracial adoptee

    05:09

  • Policing while Black: an HBCU’s effort to diversify the force

    11:00

NBC News

A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and truth in the age of social media

27:03

The Depp v. Heard defamation trial prompted two types of reactions. Those who couldn’t get enough and those who got more than they wanted. But why did the trial overwhelm social media? And what did people miss if that’s all they were seeing? In the wake of the verdict -- and as the Heard legal team alleges juror misconduct in the trial -- NBC News examines how the case evolved into “the TikTok trial” and what the verdict means for victims of domestic abuse.July 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and truth in the age of social media

    27:03
  • UP NEXT

    Does the 2nd Amendment actually give you the right to own a gun?

    08:51

  • An African student needed to flee Ukraine. Help came from Atlanta.

    08:34

  • 'College, it wasn't my dream': Why young American men are opting out of college

    03:49

  • Feeling Stuck: Why college educated women are underemployed

    03:38

  • How a small Chicago community said ‘No’ to more industry in its neighborhood

    09:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All