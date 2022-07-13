A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and truth in the age of social media

The Depp v. Heard defamation trial prompted two types of reactions. Those who couldn’t get enough and those who got more than they wanted. But why did the trial overwhelm social media? And what did people miss if that’s all they were seeing? In the wake of the verdict -- and as the Heard legal team alleges juror misconduct in the trial -- NBC News examines how the case evolved into “the TikTok trial” and what the verdict means for victims of domestic abuse.July 13, 2022