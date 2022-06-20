A national trend comes to Fishers, Indiana: big companies buying up single-family homes (Part 1)

Fishers, Indiana – named by Money Magazine as one of the best places to live – is part of a national trend: real estate investment groups buying up houses and renting them out, in some cases to families who had dreamed of owning their own homes. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton meets the Collier family, who rented a home nearby while trying to save up for their own. “It’s becoming more and more challenging to even get out of the renting game,” John Collier says.June 20, 2022