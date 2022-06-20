IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A national trend comes to Fishers, Indiana: big companies buying up single-family homes (Part 2)

03:28

As Wall Street-backed companies buy up homes in Fishers, Indiana, pressure is mounting on the mayor to act. He tells NBC News’ Antonia Hylton that it’s “very, very difficult” to communicate with these companies that are buying up hundreds of houses in his community. In a statement, the National Rental Home Council says that its "member companies own just a fraction of the homes throughout the state of Indiana.” Proponents say these rental companies are creating opportunities for families to live in homes they might not otherwise be able to afford to buy, including traditional houses with yards.June 20, 2022

