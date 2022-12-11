IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    A.P. Hill descendants file appeal in removal of Virginia Confederate monument

    01:46
A.P. Hill descendants file appeal in removal of Virginia Confederate monument

01:46

A judge ruled to relocate a city-owned Confederate monument, a statue of Gen. A.P. Hill from a prominent location in Virginia’s capital. Now an appeal by Hill’s descendants has been filed. The appeal calls into question who will get to remove Hill. WWBT’s Henry Graff reports.Dec. 11, 2022

