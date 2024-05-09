IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A pregnant migrant’s harrowing journey and struggle to settle in the U.S.
May 9, 202406:29
A pregnant migrant’s harrowing journey and struggle to settle in the U.S.

Elibexis Alvarez and her husband, Johan Jose Medina, migrated to the U.S. from Venezuela in December 2023. Today, they struggle to find work and permanent housing in Chicago as they prepare to welcome their first child.May 9, 2024

