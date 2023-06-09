IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: A federal grand jury has indicted Donald Trump in classified docs probe

  • White House not commenting on Trump indictment for classified documents

    01:19
  • Now Playing

    Timeline: Trump indicted in classified docs probe

    02:44
  • UP NEXT

    Trump is a key target of DOJ’s classified documents investigation, sources say

    04:00

  • DOJ moves closer to indictment of Trump in classified docs case

    02:59

  • Steve Bannon subpoenaed in Jan. 6 grand jury probe

    03:36

  • ‘No one has told me I’m being indicted,’ Donald Trump says

    03:33

  • Secret Service agents subpoenaed in Trump classified documents investigation

    03:30

  • Trump attorneys meet with DOJ officials ahead of grand jury meeting

    03:31

  • Trump lawyers meet with DOJ officials in classified documents case

    02:47

  • What to expect from grand jury reconvening on Trump classified documents case

    03:44

  • Grand jury hearing evidence in Trump’s handling of classified documents set to meet, sources say

    02:09

  • Trump criminal trial set for March 2024

    05:13

  • E. Jean Carroll seeking additional damages after Trump CNN townhall comments

    02:10

  • Trump to appear virtually in New York court in hush money case

    01:20

  • Georgia prosecutor indicates charges in Trump election probe could come in early August

    02:51

  • Republican Senator Todd Young says he won't support Trump in 2024

    00:30

  • Trump doubles down on 2020 fraud claims during presidential town hall

    04:24

  • Trump calls Jan. 6 riot ‘a beautiful day’ during CNN town hall

    02:26

  • Trump found liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll

    05:58

  • E. Jean Carroll on Trump verdict: ‘I’m overwhelmed with joy’

    05:29

NBC News

Timeline: Trump indicted in classified docs probe

02:44

Sources say a federal grand jury has indicted Donald Trump in connection with his mishandling of more than 100 classified documents. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson details a timeline of the documents being recovered by the FBI from Trump’s possession. June 9, 2023

  • White House not commenting on Trump indictment for classified documents

    01:19
  • Now Playing

    Timeline: Trump indicted in classified docs probe

    02:44
  • UP NEXT

    Trump is a key target of DOJ’s classified documents investigation, sources say

    04:00

  • DOJ moves closer to indictment of Trump in classified docs case

    02:59

  • Steve Bannon subpoenaed in Jan. 6 grand jury probe

    03:36

  • ‘No one has told me I’m being indicted,’ Donald Trump says

    03:33

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All