  • 'Nothing short of heroic': Good Samaritan shoots Indiana mall gunman

    02:05

  • Crew member shot to death on 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' set

    01:32

  • Florida teen accused of smothering 3-year-old sister to death

    01:34

  • Despite historical setbacks, Black female farmers are trying to make a comeback

    04:46
    Accused Buffalo gunman pleads not guilty to hate crime charges

    02:08
    Biden mulls declaring climate emergency as agenda efforts slow

    05:34

  • Police in Pennsylvania make arrest in 1975 murder of Lindy Sue Biechler

    01:10

  • Parents express concerns, frustration at Uvalde school board meeting

    03:07

  • West Virginia woman wakes up from 2-year coma, names brother as attacker

    03:10

  • NYC reported monkeypox cases almost double in past five days

    02:34

  • A look at how police handle gun violence crisis in Philadelphia

    03:49

  • Watch: Large waves crash over seawall, wipe out part of outdoor Hawaiian wedding

    00:40

  • 22-year-old hailed a hero after killing a gunman in Indiana mall

    01:39

  • Inside a Baltimore trauma center as nation faces gun violence epidemic

    02:13

  • New bodycam footage from Uvalde school shooting highlights police failures

    03:04

  • Cost of cars skyrocketing

    01:27

  • Life-threatening heatwave blazing through 20 states, impacting millions

    03:17

  • Steve Bannon charged with contempt of Congress for ignoring Jan. 6 committee subpoena

    01:29

  • Action on climate change stalled after Sen. Manchin blocks legislation

    01:40

  • Behind-the-scenes look at impact of gun violence in U.S.

    06:25

Accused Buffalo gunman pleads not guilty to hate crime charges

02:08

Payton Gendron is accused of killing 10 Black people inside a Tops grocery store in a racially-motivated attack. WGRZ's Ron Plants reports.July 19, 2022

