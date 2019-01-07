Watch moments from Kevin Spacey’s court appearance on sex-abuse charges

Crime & Courts

Actor Kevin Spacey appears in court on sexual assault charges

03:03

Oscar winner and “House of Cards” actor Kevin Spacey appeared in court to face felony indecent assault and battery charges. Spacey is accused of groping the son of a Boston TV anchorwoman at a Nantucket restaurant in the summer of 2016.Jan. 7, 2019

