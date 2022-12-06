IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Actor Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Actor Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Best known for her role on “Cheers,” actor Kirstie Alley has passed away after a recent cancer diagnosis, her family says.Dec. 6, 2022

    Actor Kirstie Alley dies at 71

