Actor Luis Gerardo Mendez views ‘Narcos: Mexico’ role ‘as the eyes of the entire Mexican people’
Mexican actor Luis Gerardo Mendez spoke with NBC News Latino's Vanessa Guillen about the emotional impact of his role as Officer Victor Tapia in the last season of “Narcos: Mexico." “Drug trafficking, violence, and crime, destroy the social fabric of the place. It is not just about the people working in the business, but the women and families working around that universe, and that’s the reason we wanted to talk about this, because it is a relevant tragedy that still happens right now,” Mendez said.Dec. 5, 2021
