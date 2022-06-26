IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Actress Jodie Sweetin thrown to ground by police during abortion rights protest

NBC News

Actress Jodie Sweetin thrown to ground by police during abortion rights protest

Video shows “Full House” actress Jodie Sweetin being thrown to the ground by the police during an abortion rights protest in California. The Los Angeles Police Department declined to comment.June 26, 2022

    Actress Jodie Sweetin thrown to ground by police during abortion rights protest

