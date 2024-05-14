IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Adams calls migrants ‘excellent swimmers’, says they could help lifeguard shortage
May 14, 202401:11
  • Now Playing

    Adams calls migrants ‘excellent swimmers’, says they could help lifeguard shortage

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    Ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse lost power, new report shows

    03:27

  • Blinken arrives in Ukraine as Russia mounts new offensive

    01:31

  • Eight migrant farm workers killed in bus crash in Florida

    01:58

  • Trump defense tries to portray Michael Cohen as motivated by revenge and money

    03:41

  • Fight over the role of library in small Illinois town

    02:59

  • Container ship lost power twice before ramming Baltimore bridge, NTSB says

    01:10

  • Biden Administration announces higher tariffs on Chinese EVs, other products

    01:44

  • Social media post sends 'meme stocks' soaring

    01:35

  • Resident reacts to fatal bus collision in Florida

    01:28

  • Texas police accused of pushing mom’s face into ants during arrest

    01:22

  • Florida bus crash kills at least 8 people and injures dozens more

    02:40

  • Video shows aftermath of deadly Florida bus crash

    00:49

  • Mississippi triple murder suspect fatally shot by Arizona troopers

    01:26

  • Biden administration will move on raising tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles

    05:13

  • Video shows a Texas boy taking cover as bullets hit his home during a drive-by shooting

    01:44

  • Maryland Senate primary will decide which Democrat faces former Gov. Larry Hogan

    02:57

  • 106-year-old Texas man takes back oldest skydiver record

    01:46

  • Archewell Foundation found delinquent over unpaid fees

    02:04

  • Actor Steve Buscemi attacked in New York City

    02:49

NBC News

Adams calls migrants ‘excellent swimmers’, says they could help lifeguard shortage

01:11

After being asked about the city’s lifeguard shortage, New York City Mayor Eric Adams suggested allowing expedited work licenses for migrants and asylum seekers for jobs in high demand, and said they could be a possible solution to the shortage because they are “excellent swimmers”.May 14, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Adams calls migrants ‘excellent swimmers’, says they could help lifeguard shortage

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    Ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse lost power, new report shows

    03:27

  • Blinken arrives in Ukraine as Russia mounts new offensive

    01:31

  • Eight migrant farm workers killed in bus crash in Florida

    01:58

  • Trump defense tries to portray Michael Cohen as motivated by revenge and money

    03:41

  • Fight over the role of library in small Illinois town

    02:59
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All