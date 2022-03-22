IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Exclusive: Inside NATO’s military exercises in Norway

    01:44

  • Devastation in Texas after string of storms

    03:16

  • St. Jude’s mission to save Ukrainian children with cancer

    01:38

  • ‘A sense of closure’: Grandson of Broadway vocal coach speaks out after suspect arrested

    01:14

  • DeSantis declares Florida swimmer winner over Lia Thomas

    02:44

  • Watch: Tornado outbreak strikes central Texas

    01:08

  • Tornado strikes Texas schools as students, parents and teachers shelter inside

    01:35

  • Breaking down the historical context of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination

    03:30

  • Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to face questions from Senators

    05:46

  • Ex-wife accuses Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens of domestic abuse

    01:37

  • Higher gas prices leading to surge of fuel heists

    03:21

  • Watch: Texas newscast captures moment tornado crosses two major highways

    01:59

  • Reckless driving caught on camera in NYC and LA leads to manhunt

    02:18

  • Miami Beach declares state of emergency over spring break violence

    03:04

  • Rideshare companies impose fuel surcharges to help offset rising gas prices

    04:28

  • ‘We can’t endure this anymore’: Miami Beach implements curfew after shootings

    02:02

  • 'Adventures with Purpose' divers locate remains believed to be man missing for nearly two decades

    02:02

  • Police seek driver in viral 'flying Tesla' stunt that ended in hit-and-run crash

    01:13

  • Colorado hosts first funeral for composted human remains

    02:03

  • Body of missing transgender activist found on Lake Michigan shore

    01:38

NBC News Channel

Aerials show crash site where six Okla. high school students killed

00:44

Six Oklahoma high school students were killed after their car collided with a semi-truck, authorities said. Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said the students attended the local high school.March 22, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Exclusive: Inside NATO’s military exercises in Norway

    01:44

  • Devastation in Texas after string of storms

    03:16

  • St. Jude’s mission to save Ukrainian children with cancer

    01:38

  • ‘A sense of closure’: Grandson of Broadway vocal coach speaks out after suspect arrested

    01:14

  • DeSantis declares Florida swimmer winner over Lia Thomas

    02:44

  • Watch: Tornado outbreak strikes central Texas

    01:08

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All