Afghan baby separated from parents during Kabul airport chaos returned after five months

BREAKING: At least 19 people are dead, including 9 children, in a 5-alarm Bronx fire, officials say

Sohail Ahmadi was just two months old when his parents handed him to a soldier in the mayhem of the Kabul airport evacuation in August last year. Having been found and sheltered by a taxi driver, he has now been returned to his family.Jan. 9, 2022

