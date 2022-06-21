Afghan refugee details falling through the cracks of an overstretched system (Part 1)

When the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last August, women’s rights activist Roshan Mashal left her life behind to find safety with her husband and five children. They were among the 76,000 Afghan refugees who fled to the U.S. When they arrived, they encountered a number of hurdles. Mashal requested to be settled in D.C. to continue her advocacy work. She was instead sent to Texas without three of her young adult children, though they were later reunited.June 21, 2022