IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Afghan refugee details falling through the cracks of an overstretched system (Part 1)

    03:10
  • UP NEXT

    Afghan refugee details falling through the cracks of an overstretched system (Part 2)

    02:38

  • A national trend comes to Fishers, Indiana: big companies buying up single-family homes (Part 1)

    02:50

  • A national trend comes to Fishers, Indiana: big companies buying up single-family homes (Part 2)

    03:28

  • How Mayfield, Kentucky is moving forward 6 months after tornado devastation (Part 1)

    02:37

  • How Mayfield, Kentucky is moving forward 6 months after tornado devastation (Part 2)

    01:34

  • Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee: 70 Years of Her Reign (Part 1)

    06:01

  • Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee: The Future of the Monarchy (Part 2)

    03:34

  • How a sailor reunited with the Vietnamese refugees he rescued after the fall of Saigon (Part 1)

    04:43

  • How a sailor reunited with the Vietnamese refugees he rescued after the fall of Saigon (Part 2)

    03:42

  • Armed Forces Day: Explaining the U.S. military branches for kids (Part 1)

    02:55

  • Armed Forces Day: Explaining the U.S. military branches for kids (Part 2)

    01:46

  • Climate change and drought forcing hard choices across California (Part 1)

    02:24

  • Climate change and drought forcing hard choices across California (Part 2)

    02:42

  • Extended interview: Trailblazing NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins (Part 1)

    02:31

  • Extended interview: Trailblazing NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins (Part 2)

    01:46

  • Living Legacy: Jackie Robinson's Lasting Impact on Baseball (Part 1)

    02:23

  • Living Legacy: Jackie Robinson's Lasting Impact on Baseball (Part 2)

    03:08

  • Ukrainian mountain community offers a moment of peace for families fleeing war (Part 1)

    05:36

  • Ukrainian mountain community offers a moment of peace for families fleeing war (Part 2)

    08:45

Nightly Films

Afghan refugee details falling through the cracks of an overstretched system (Part 1)

03:10

When the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last August, women’s rights activist Roshan Mashal left her life behind to find safety with her husband and five children. They were among the 76,000 Afghan refugees who fled to the U.S. When they arrived, they encountered a number of hurdles. Mashal requested to be settled in D.C. to continue her advocacy work. She was instead sent to Texas without three of her young adult children, though they were later reunited.June 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Afghan refugee details falling through the cracks of an overstretched system (Part 1)

    03:10
  • UP NEXT

    Afghan refugee details falling through the cracks of an overstretched system (Part 2)

    02:38

  • A national trend comes to Fishers, Indiana: big companies buying up single-family homes (Part 1)

    02:50

  • A national trend comes to Fishers, Indiana: big companies buying up single-family homes (Part 2)

    03:28

  • How Mayfield, Kentucky is moving forward 6 months after tornado devastation (Part 1)

    02:37

  • How Mayfield, Kentucky is moving forward 6 months after tornado devastation (Part 2)

    01:34

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All