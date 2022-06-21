Afghan refugee details falling through the cracks of an overstretched system (Part 2)

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Women’s rights activist Roshan Mashal faced many hurdles after fleeing Afghanistan for the U.S. in 2021. Her caseworker was overwhelmed with too many people to help, she says. Mashal is not alone in her challenging situation. She worries for other refugees who are less well-connected and may need more support. She urges the U.S. to streamline its asylum process and invest more in resettlement services.June 21, 2022

