IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    At least 1,000 die in Afghanistan earthquake

    00:41
  • UP NEXT

    Deadly earthquake strikes eastern Afghanistan

    01:01

  • Watch: Largest freshwater fish ever caught in Cambodia

    01:16

  • Watch: Fire engine swept away by floodwaters in southern China

    00:55

  • Iconic Hong Kong floating restaurant towed away

    01:08

  • Protest leader's home demolished in India

    00:37

  • Prisoners in Thailand released after marijuana legalized

    00:34

  • High fives as Thailand legalizes marijuana possession, cultivation

    00:50

  • U.S. warns North Korea against conducting nuclear test

    01:02

  • South Korean, U.S. warplanes conduct show of strength

    00:39

  • Hong Kong police warn against 'unauthorized' crowds ahead of Tiananmen anniversary

    00:45

  • AAPI TikTok creators share their journeys balancing Asian and American identities

    06:30

  • New glass-bottomed bridge is one of the world's longest

    00:45

  • Bombs in minibuses kill at least nine in northern Afghan city

    00:35

  • South Korea holds missile drill in response to North's missile launches

    00:26

  • Indian students hold candlelit vigil for Texas school shooting victims

    00:37

  • Russian and Chinese bombers fly joint mission over Asia-Pacific

    01:03

  • Biden quizzed over Taiwan policy as he doubles down on Putin criticism

    01:14

  • North Korea's Kim Jong Un leads thousands at soldier's funeral

    00:50

  • Biden says US will defend Taiwan militarily if China were to invade

    01:54

NBC News

At least 1,000 die in Afghanistan earthquake

00:41

At least 1,000 people have died in Afghanistan's deadliest earthquake in two decades according to officials, who say the toll could rise as the full extent of the damage becomes clear.June 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    At least 1,000 die in Afghanistan earthquake

    00:41
  • UP NEXT

    Deadly earthquake strikes eastern Afghanistan

    01:01

  • Watch: Largest freshwater fish ever caught in Cambodia

    01:16

  • Watch: Fire engine swept away by floodwaters in southern China

    00:55

  • Iconic Hong Kong floating restaurant towed away

    01:08

  • Protest leader's home demolished in India

    00:37

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All