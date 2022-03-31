Afghanistan faces economic collapse, food shortages ahead of Ramadan
01:08
Ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, Afghanistan is facing a devastating economic collapse and widespread food shortages under the Taliban government. Ramadan is observed by Muslims around the world as a month of fasting from dawn to sunset to commemorate the first revelation of the Holy Quran according to Islamic belief.March 31, 2022
NATO expects ‘additional offensive actions’ in Ukraine despite Russia’s promise to de-escalate
01:08
Now Playing
Afghanistan faces economic collapse, food shortages ahead of Ramadan
01:08
UP NEXT
Ukrainian soldiers patrol Kyiv outskirts recaptured from Russia troops
00:59
Zelenskyy calls on Australian lawmakers to impose tougher sanctions on Russia
02:24
El Salvador intensifies crackdown on gang activity after deadliest day in 30 years