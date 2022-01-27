IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as millions freeze, starve01:27
Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as millions freeze, starve
Since the Taliban took control in Afghanistan, officials say billions of dollars in international assistance has been driven out of the country.Jan. 27, 2022
Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as millions freeze, starve01:27
