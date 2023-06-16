IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jury reaches verdict in trial of Pittsburgh synagogue shooter, who killed 11

African leaders arrive in Ukraine on peace mission

African leaders began a peace mission to Ukraine in Bucha, a town where Russian troops are accused of carrying out executions among other war crimes. The delegation also toured the wreckages of Russian vehicles that are on display in central Kyiv.June 16, 2023

