After 500 years, a clue to who inspired Botticelli's ‘Birth of Venus’

Sandro Botticelli painted the ‘Birth of Venus’ between 1484 to 1486. But the identity of the Venus is a mystery to this day. A young Italian woman by the name of Simonetta Cattaneo says her ancestor was the muse Botticelli painted in his masterpieces.Jul.26.2018

